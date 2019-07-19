Laureano leads Lynchburg to 8-1 win over Fayetteville

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Jonathan Laureano had two hits and scored two runs as the Lynchburg Hillcats beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 8-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Lynchburg started the scoring with a big second inning, when it scored four runs, including a single by Jodd Carter that scored Will Benson.

The Hillcats later added a run in the third and three in the fifth to punctuate the blowout.

Manuel Alvarez (1-0) got the win in relief while Fayetteville starter Cody Deason (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Fayetteville won the first game 10-6.