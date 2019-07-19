Arrieta gets the start for Phillies in series opener against Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies (50-47, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-50, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (8-7, 4.54 ERA) Pirates: Jordan Lyles (5-6, 5.16 ERA)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are set to begin a three-game series.

The Pirates are 22-21 on their home turf. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .344.

The Phillies have gone 20-26 away from home. Philadelphia's lineup has 123 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 20 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 105 hits and is batting .293. Starling Marte is 8-for-39 with a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and has 61 RBIs. Bryce Harper is 12-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .276 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: day-to-day (groin), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Sean Rodriguez: 10-day IL (abdominal).