Lopez’s run leads GCL Rays to 7-1 win over GCL Braves

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Christian Johnson hit a two-run fielder's choice in the second inning, leading the GCL Rays to a 7-1 win over the GCL Braves in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The fielder's choice gave the GCL Rays a 2-0 lead.

GCL Rays starter Franklin Dacosta (3-1) picked up the win after allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Miguel Jerez (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game after allowing five runs and five hits over two innings.

With the win, GCL Rays improved to 5-1 against GCL Braves this season.