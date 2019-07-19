Torres’ run leads DSL Mets2 to 8-7 win over DSL Brewers

, (AP) -- Kevin Torres scored the decisive run on a forceout in the eighth inning, as the DSL Mets2 topped the DSL Brewers 8-7 on Friday.

Torres scored after he hit a two-run double and advanced to third on a single by Moises Gonzalez.

The forceout by Marte capped a four-run inning for the DSL Mets2 that started when Torres hit a double, scoring Omar De Los Santos and Dyron Campos to cut the DSL Brewers lead to 7-6.

Gonzalez hit a two-run single in the third inning to help give the DSL Mets2 a 4-0 lead. The DSL Brewers came back to take a 7-4 lead in the seventh inning when Reidy Mercado hit a sacrifice fly and Rafael Martinez scored when a runner was thrown out and Eduarqui Fernandez scored on a single.

Enmanuel Almonte (1-1) got the win in relief while Alis Atagua (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.