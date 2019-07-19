De La Rosa leads DSL Royals1 to 3-0 win over DSL Athletics

, (AP) -- Luis De La Rosa didn't allow a hit in five innings, leading the DSL Royals1 over the DSL Athletics in a 3-0 win on Friday.

De La Rosa (1-1) struck out seven to get the win.

DSL Royals1 scored its runs when Omar Rodriguez hit an RBI single in the first inning and Omar Florentino scored on a wild pitch and Olivber Moreno scored on a pickoff error in the eighth.

Stiven Montilla (0-3) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

The DSL Athletics were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the DSL Royals1's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.