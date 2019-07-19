Rose leads Batavia to 4-1 win over Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Jackson Rose allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Batavia Muckdogs over the Auburn Doubledays in a 4-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Rose (4-2) allowed one run while striking out five to get the win.

Batavia started the scoring in the second inning when Kobie Taylor hit a two-run single.

The Doubledays cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Adalberto Carrillo hit a solo home run.

The Muckdogs later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Troy Johnston hit an RBI single and Ronal Reynoso scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Amos Willingham (1-3) went three innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out three in the New York-Penn League game.

The Muckdogs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-3. Batavia improved to 8-3 against Auburn this season.