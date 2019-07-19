Sports
Elena Delle Donne returns to help Mystics top Fever in OT
Elena Delle Donne scored 28 points, Kristi Toliver had six of her 17 in overtime and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 95-88 on Friday night.
Both teams entered the game with three-game losing streaks, with the Mystics playing those three games without Delle Donne because of a broken nose.
Wearing a protective facemask and special edition "The Lion King" shoes, Delle Donne went 10 of 22 from the field, going 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and grabbed 15 rebounds. Her step-back 12-footer from the left baseline tied it at 81 with 5.8 seconds left in regulation. Thanks to Toliver's defense, Indiana did not get off a final shot.
Ariel Atkins scored the first basket of overtime, Toliver had the next two and the Fever could not recover from that six-point deficit.
Emma Meesseman added 13 points for Washington (10-6). Atkins had 12.
Erica Wheeler led Indiana (6-13) with 18 points. Natalie Achonwa added 16, Tiffany Mitchell 13 and Shenise Johnson 13. The Fever lost their eighth straight home game, tying a franchise record from 2000.
