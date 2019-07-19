McKenna’s single leads Bowie to 11-3 win over Altoona

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Ryan McKenna hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to an 11-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Friday.

The single by McKenna came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Baysox a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Rylan Bannon stole home.

The Baysox later scored three runs in the sixth to finish off the blowout.

Bowie southpaw Zac Lowther (11-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Domingo Robles (2-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Bligh Madris homered and singled for the Curve.

With the win, Bowie improved to 4-1 against Altoona this season.