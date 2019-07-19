Fermin’s single leads Lake County to 8-3 win over Cedar Rapids

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Jose Fermin hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Lake County Captains to an 8-3 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Captains and a three-game winning streak for the Kernels.

The single by Fermin started the scoring in a six-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Lake County took the lead when Miguel Jerez drew a bases-loaded walk and then scored on three more plays, including a two-run single by Ruben Cardenas.

Luis Valdez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kody Funderburk (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.