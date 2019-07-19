Sports
Parke, Forbes spur Birmingham to 4-2 win over Tennessee
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Ti'Quan Forbes had three hits and scored two runs, and John Parke threw six scoreless innings as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Tennessee Smokies 4-2 on Friday. With the victory, the Barons snapped a five-game losing streak.
Parke (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing two hits.
Birmingham went up 4-0 in the third after Gavin Sheets scored on an error and Forbes scored on a single.
After Tennessee scored a run in the seventh on a single by Gioskar Amaya, the Smokies cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jhonny Pereda hit an RBI single, scoring Roberto Caro.
Ben Hecht (0-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.
