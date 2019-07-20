Escobedo’s single leads AZL Indians Blue to 15-6 win over AZL Dodgers Lasorda

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Julian Escobedo hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Indians Blue to a 15-6 win over the AZL Dodgers Lasorda on Saturday.

The single by Escobedo started the scoring in a nine-run inning and gave the AZL Indians Blue an 8-6 lead. Later in the inning, AZL Indians Blue scored on five more plays, including a walk by Aaron Bracho that scored Wilfri Peralta.

Eric Mock (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Reinaldo De Paula (3-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Dodgers Lasorda, Eddys Leonard homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.