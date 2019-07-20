Duzenack’s homer leads Visalia to 9-2 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Camden Duzenack hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 9-2 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday.

The home run by Duzenack scored Luis Alejandro Basabe to give the Rawhide a 2-1 lead.

The Rawhide punctuated the blowout with four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh. In the sixth, Eduardo Diaz hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Blake Swihart, while Duzenack drove in two runs and Basabe drove in one in the seventh.

Visalia right-hander Jeff Bain (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Oliver Ortega (3-5) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the 66ers, Gareth Morgan homered and doubled, driving home two runs.

Visalia improved to 11-1 against Inland Empire this season.