Tolbert’s single leads AZL Royals over AZL Padres 2 in 10 innings

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Tyler Tolbert hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the AZL Royals to an 11-9 win over the AZL Padres 2 on Saturday.

Herard Gonzalez scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, AZL Royals added an insurance run when Tolbert scored on an error.

After the AZL Padres 2 scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth, AZL Royals tied the game 9-9 in the next half-inning when Darryl Collins hit a two-run double.

Augue Sylk (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Luis Eusebio (2-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Padres 2 squandered some scoring chances, leaving 17 runners on base in the loss. Jarryd Dale doubled and singled, driving home three runs for the AZL Padres 2. Yeison Santana doubled and singled twice.