Seattle takes 4-game home winning streak into matchup against Portland

Portland Timbers (7-8-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (10-5-5, third in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts Portland trying to extend a four-game home winning streak.

The Sounders are 4-3-4 against conference opponents. Seattle is 4-1-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Timbers are 3-6-3 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 2-1-1 when it scores two goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Lodeiro has four goals and five assists for Seattle. Raul Ruidiaz has four goals over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

Diego Valeri has five goals and six assists for Portland. Brian Fernandez has six goals over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 5-4-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Portland: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Victor Rodriguez (injured), Will Bruin (injured).

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured), Julio Cascante, Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Marco Farfan (injured).