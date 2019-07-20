Rizzo takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Padres

San Diego Padres (46-51, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-44, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (7-4, 3.92 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (7-7, 4.21 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago's Rizzo puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Padres.

The Cubs are 35-17 on their home turf. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .332 is second in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the lineup with an OBP of .400.

The Padres have gone 23-24 away from home. San Diego has slugged .430 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .590. The Cubs won the last meeting 6-5. Pedro Strop earned his second victory and Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Craig Stammen took his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 111 hits and is batting .287. Bryant is 14-for-36 with four doubles, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 64 RBIs and is batting .271. Manuel Margot is 11-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Padres: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Willson Contreras: 10-day IL (foot).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).