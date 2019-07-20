Francois’ double leads DSL Nationals to 8-4 win over DSL Angels

, (AP) -- Oliver Francois hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the DSL Nationals to an 8-4 win over the DSL Angels on Saturday.

The double by Francois started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the DSL Nationals a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Ivan Murzi hit an RBI single, driving in Daniel Marte.

Trailing 6-3, the DSL Angels cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jose Estrada hit an RBI single, driving in Jose Bonilla.

The DSL Nationals later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Angel Geraldo scored on an error and Marte scored on a groundout to secure the victory.

Jose Cedeno (1-2) got the win in relief while DSL Angels starter Danifer Diaz (2-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Angels is 4-1 against DSL Nationals this season.