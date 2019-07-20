Bernabel’s triple leads DSL Rockies to 13-5 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Warming Bernabel hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Rockies to a 13-5 win over the DSL Twins on Saturday.

The triple by Bernabel, part of a three-run inning, gave the DSL Rockies a 4-3 lead before Bernabel scored on an error later in the inning.

The DSL Rockies later added two runs in the sixth and six in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Starter Kevin Garcia (2-1) got the win while Wilker Reyes (0-3) took the loss in relief in the Dominican Summer League game.

Rubel Cespedes singled three times, driving home three runs for the DSL Twins.

DSL Rockies remains undefeated against DSL Twins this season at 5-0.