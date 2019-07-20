Mercedes’ homer leads DSL White Sox to 15-6 win over DSL Blue Jays

, (AP) -- Matthew Mercedes hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the DSL White Sox to a 15-6 win over the DSL Blue Jays on Saturday.

The home run by Mercedes scored Johnabiell Laureano to give the DSL White Sox a 3-2 lead.

DSL White Sox later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run ninth, when Anthony Espinoza hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mercedes to help put the game out of reach.

DSL White Sox right-hander Edgar Navarro (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Winder Garcia (4-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings.