Astacio’s homer leads DSL Red Sox2 to 9-5 win over DSL Cubs1

, (AP) -- Frank Astacio hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Red Sox2 to a 9-5 win over the DSL Cubs1 on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Red Sox2 swept the short two-game series.

The home run by Astacio scored Axel James to give the DSL Red Sox2 a 4-3 lead.

The DSL Red Sox2 later added three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Naysbel Marcano drove in two runs and Bryan Gonzalez drove in one, while Gonzalez hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Armando Acosta (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Luis Marte (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the DSL Cubs1, Rafael Morel doubled and singled. Nestor Heredia doubled and singled.