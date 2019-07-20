Sports
Roque, Caldera carry DSL D-backs2 to 7-5 win over DSL Phillies White
, (AP) -- Ricardo Caldera had three hits and two RBI, and Arturo Roque tossed five scoreless innings as the DSL D-backs2 beat the DSL Phillies White 7-5 on Saturday.
Roque (1-1) allowed two hits while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.
DSL D-backs2 got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Ramses Malave stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a single by Caldera.
After DSL D-backs2 added three runs, the DSL Phillies White cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Raymond Mora hit a two-run double.
The DSL D-backs2 later tacked on three runs in the ninth when Alexander Hernandez scored on a wild pitch and Malave scored on a single and Danyer Sanabria scored on a forceout to secure the victory.
DSL Phillies White saw its comeback attempt come up short after Albert Jerez hit a three-run double in the ninth inning to cut the DSL D-backs2 lead to 7-5.
Fernando Ortega (0-2) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked two.
With the win, DSL D-backs2 improved to 5-1 against DSL Phillies White this season.
