Newgarden dominates in IndyCar victory in Iowa

Simon Pagenaud stands next to his car during qualifying for the IndyCar Series auto race Friday, July 19, 2019, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. AP Photo

IndyCar point leader Josef Newgarden led 245 laps of 300 laps and won the weather-delayed race early Sunday at the Iowa Speedway, his fourth victory of the season.

Newgarden's run resembled his dominant win on Iowa's short oval in 2016. Newgarden led a series-record 282 laps three years ago in Newton.

Five-time champion Scott Dixon gave Newgarden a push after benefiting from a late caution and rallied to finish second. Dixon was joined on the podium by James Hinchcliffe, who won in Iowa a year ago.

Simon Pagenaud was fourth, followed by Spencer Pigot and Alexander Rossi.