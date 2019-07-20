Sports
Canning scores winning run in eighth, Potomac beats Fayetteville 4-3 in walk-off finish
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- KJ Harrison drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the eighth inning to score the winning run, as the Potomac Nationals topped the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Gage Canning scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.
The Woodpeckers tied the game 3-3 in the top of the sixth when Ross Adolph hit an RBI single, bringing home Jonathan Arauz.
Reliever Andrew Istler (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one hit over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Cesar Rosado (2-6) allowed one run and got two outs in the Carolina League game.
With the win, Potomac improved to 10-4 against Fayetteville this season.
