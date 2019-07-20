Stiever leads Winston-Salem to 3-0 win over Down East

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Jonathan Stiever struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the Winston-Salem Dash over the Down East Wood Ducks in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Stiever (3-3) picked up the win after he allowed two hits.

Winston-Salem scored its runs when Jameson Fisher hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and Fisher hit a two-run double in the sixth.

Alex Eubanks (8-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and nine hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Wood Ducks were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Dash's staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.