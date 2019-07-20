Encarnacion’s homer leads Cedar Rapids to 6-4 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Yeltsin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 6-4 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday.

The home run by Encarnacion capped a three-run inning and gave the Kernels a 6-4 lead after Spencer Steer hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Steer hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ricky De La Torre in the second inning to give the Kernels a 3-1 lead. The TinCaps came back to take a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning when Agustin Ruiz scored on an error and Michael Curry hit a two-run single.

Jose Martinez (5-3) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Fort Wayne starter Efrain Contreras (4-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the TinCaps, Tucupita Marcano tripled and singled.