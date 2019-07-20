Vavra hits walk-off single, Asheville beats Rome 3-2

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Terrin Vavra hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Asheville Tourists beat the Rome Braves 3-2 on Saturday.

Niko Decolati scored the game-winning run after he hit a double with two outs.

The Braves tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Brendan Venter hit an RBI double, bringing home Jose Bermudez.

Asheville starter Nick Bush allowed one run and six hits over 6 2/3 innings. He also struck out two and walked four. PJ Poulin (3-3) got the win in relief while Ryan Shetter (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Decolati doubled and singled twice in the win.

Venter doubled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Braves. Braulio Vasquez doubled and singled twice.