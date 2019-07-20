McKenna hits walk-off single in 10th, Bowie beats Altoona 7-6

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Ryan McKenna hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Bowie Baysox defeated the Altoona Curve 7-6 on Saturday.

T.J. Nichting scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

After the Curve scored two runs in the top of the eighth, Bowie tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the inning when Yusniel Diaz hit a solo home run.

Bowie starter Alex Wells struck out four while allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Dillon Tate (2-3) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Matt Eckelman (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Jesmuel Valentin doubled three times, scoring two runs in the win. Diaz homered and doubled, scoring two runs.

The Curve squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.

With the win, Bowie improved to 5-1 against Altoona this season.