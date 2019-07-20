Caulfield, Rhinesmith lead the way for Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Phil Caulfield doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs as the Hagerstown Suns defeated the Hickory Crawdads 9-2 on Saturday.

Jacob Rhinesmith doubled twice with two runs for Hagerstown.

Hagerstown started the scoring in the second inning when Cole Daily scored on a wild pitch.

The Suns later scored in three more innings to put the game away, including three runs in the third and fifth innings. In the third, Kyle Marinconz hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Caulfield, while Caulfield and Armond Upshaw both drove in a run in the fifth.

Hagerstown starter Joan Adon (8-3) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Cole Winn (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.