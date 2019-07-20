Herrera hits two homers as Syracuse defeats Toledo 11-5

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Dilson Herrera hit two of the Syracuse Mets' five home runs in an 11-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday.

Danny Espinosa, Aaron Altherr and Rene Rivera also homered for the Mets.

The home runs by Herrera, both solo shots, came in the seventh off Caleb Thielbar and in the ninth off Ethan DeCaster.

Syracuse right-hander Corey Oswalt (6-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Beau Burrows (1-4) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over four innings.