Fabián, Fontana score; Union beat Fire 2-0

Marco Fabián and Anthony Fontana scored and the Philadelphia Union beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday night to increase their Eastern Conference lead.

Fabián opened the scoring for the Union (11-6-6) in the 12th minute with a low-driving right-footed blast into the left corner from long distance. The 19-year-old Fontana entered as a substitute in the 61st minute and scored in a deflection four minutes later.

The Fire (5-10-8) extended their winless streak to four games.