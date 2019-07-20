Delgado, Sandoval and Partida shut out Leon, Oaxaca wins 6-0

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Delgado, Juan Sandoval and Jonathan Partida combined for a shutout as the Guerreros de Oaxaca topped the Bravos de Leon 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Delgado (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Yasutomo Kubo (6-10) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out seven in the Mexican League game.

In the top of the fourth, Oaxaca took the lead on a single by Orlando Pina that scored Alex Valdez. The Guerreros then added two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh. In the sixth, Oswaldo Arcia hit a two-run home run, while Alonzo Harris drove in two runs and Valdez drove in one in the seventh.

The Bravos were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Guerreros' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.