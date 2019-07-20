Smith’s walk leads Charlotte to 3-2 win over Dunedin

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Michael Smith drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 3-2 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Moises Gomez scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Carl Chester and then went to third on a walk by Zach Rutherford.

Demi Orimoloye scored on an error in the second inning to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead. The Stone Crabs came back to take the lead in the second inning when Jermaine Palacios hit a two-run single.

Dunedin tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Chavez Young hit an RBI double, scoring Cullen Large.

Chandler Raiden (4-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kyle Weatherly (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.