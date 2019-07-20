Union beat Fire 2-0 to increase Eastern Conference lead

Marco Fabián and Anthony Fontana scored and the Philadelphia Union beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday night to increase their Eastern Conference lead.

Fabián opened the scoring for the Union (11-6-6) in the 12th minute with a low-driving right-footed blast into the left corner from long distance. The 19-year-old Fontana entered as a substitute in the 61st minute and scored in a deflection four minutes later.

The Fire (5-10-8) extended their winless streak to four games.

DYNAMO 3, TORONTO FC 1

TORONTO (AP) — Tommy McNamara, Tomas Martinez and Mauro Manotas scored and Houston beat Toronto to snap an eight-game road losing streak.

Houston (9-9-3) had lost three straight overall and was 2-8-2 in its previous 12 games. Toronto (8-9-5) had won two in a row.

McNamara opened the scoring in the fourth minute off a pass from Memo Rodriguez. Martinez connected in the 23rd, and Manotas made it 3-0 in the 57th. Jozy Altidore scored for Toronto in the 75th.

CREW 2, IMPACT 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — David Accam broke a tie in the 46th minute and Columbus beat 10-man Montreal to snap a 10-game winless streak.

Accam curled it past goalkeeper Evan Bush to give the Crew (6-14-3) the lead.

The Impact (9-11-3) went down a man in the 55th minute when Bacary Sagna fouled Accam from behind.

Josh Williams scored for the Crew in the sixth minute, and Zakaria Diallo tied just before halftime.

FC DALLAS 2, SPORTING KANASAS CITY 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dominique Badji and Jesús Ferreira scored and FC Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City.

Badji opened the scoring for FC Dallas (9-8-5) in the 37th minute. A miscommunication between Sporting KC's Seth Sinovic and Gianluca Busio led to an errant pass into the middle of the penalty area that Michael Barrios chased down and fed to Badji for the finish.

Ferreira maneuvered past both Sporting KC center backs, Botond Baráth and Matt Besler, and slotted home a close-range finish in the 57th minute.

Sporting KC (6-8-7) had its two-game winning streak snapped.