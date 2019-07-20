Henry leads Idaho Falls to 8-5 win over Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Isaiah Henry had two hits and scored two runs as the Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Billings Mustangs 8-5 on Saturday.

Idaho Falls took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a two-run home run by Rhett Aplin.

After Billings scored a run in the second, the Mustangs cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Edwin Yon scored on a forceout and Reyny Reyes hit an RBI triple.

The Chukars later tacked on four runs in the sixth, including a single by Clay Dungan that scored Kember Nacero.

Bryar Johnson (1-1) got the win in relief while Billings starter Orlando Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.