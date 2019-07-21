Sports
Bautista, Beltre lead Daytona to 4-1 win over Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Wendolyn Bautista tossed a three-hit complete game and Michael Beltre hit a three-run home run, as the Daytona Tortugas topped the Lakeland Flying Tigers 4-1 on Saturday.
Bautista (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one while allowing one run.
Lakeland started the scoring in the first inning when Brock Deatherage hit a solo home run.
The Tortugas took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Beltre hit a three-run home run en route to the three-run lead.
Elvin Rodriguez (9-5) went six innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.
Daytona improved to 10-1 against Lakeland this season.
Comments