Huma’s double leads AZL Cubs 2 to 7-6 win over AZL Athletics Gold

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Josue Huma hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 7-6 win over the AZL Athletics Gold on Sunday.

The double by Huma, part of a two-run inning, gave the AZL Cubs 2 a 6-5 lead before Bryce Windham hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, AZL Athletics Gold cut into the deficit on a passed ball that scored Rafael Rincones.

Zach Bryant (1-0) got the win in relief while Alexander Pantuso (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Stranding 13 men on base, the AZL Athletics Gold did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. For the AZL Athletics Gold, Sean Murphy homered and singled, scoring three runs.

Despite the loss, AZL Athletics Gold is 3-1 against AZL Cubs 2 this season.