Fisher, Curlis pitch Dayton to 1-0 win over Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Andy Fisher didn't allow a hit in five innings, and Connor Curlis was also effective on the mound, as the Dayton Dragons shut down the Kane County Cougars in a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Fisher struck out eight.

The game's only run was scored in the seventh inning when Cameron Warren hit a solo home run.

Curlis (3-3) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Blake Workman (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cougars were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Dragons' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.