Wojciechowski scheduled to start for Baltimore against Boston

Boston Red Sox (54-45, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (30-67, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Andrew Cashner (9-4, 4.09 ERA) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (0-3, 5.75 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE:

The Orioles are 15-30 against AL East opponents. Baltimore is hitting a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Hanser Alberto with an average of .304.

The Red Sox have gone 23-21 against division opponents. The Boston offense has compiled a .274 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a a mark of .324. The Red Sox won the last meeting 17-6. Rick Porcello earned his eighth victory and Jackie Bradley Jr. went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs for Boston. Tom Eshelman took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 101 hits and is batting .287. Anthony Santander is 15-for-39 with a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 21 home runs and is batting .314. Devers is 12-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .255 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .283 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dylan Bundy: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee), Pedro Severino: day-to-day (illness).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Chavis: day-to-day (back spasms).