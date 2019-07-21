Pineda scheduled to start for Minnesota against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (57-42, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (59-38, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daniel Mengden (5-1, 4.21 ERA) Twins: Michael Pineda (6-5, 4.38 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Oakland will meet at Target Field on Sunday.

The Twins are 29-19 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 181 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Max Kepler leads the team with 23 while slugging .515 with 45 extra-base hits.

The Athletics are 26-22 on the road. Oakland has hit 162 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads the team with 22, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats. The Athletics won the last meeting 5-4. Blake Treinen earned his third victory and Mark Canha went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Taylor Rogers took his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kepler leads the Twins with 23 home runs and is slugging .515. Mitch Garver is 8-for-26 with four home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 109 hits and is batting .268. Ramon Laureano is 20-for-37 with six doubles, six home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 8-2, .288 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Byron Buxton: 7-day IL (concussion), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (blister), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).