Nationals, streaking Rendon set for matchup with Braves

Washington Nationals (52-45, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (59-41, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (0-1, 11.05 ERA) Braves: Kevin Gausman (2-5, 6.21 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington's Anthony Rendon puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Braves.

The Braves are 23-16 against opponents from the NL East. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .297.

The Nationals have gone 29-19 against division opponents. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .327, good for fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with a mark of .402. The Nationals won the last meeting 5-3. Anibal Sanchez earned his sixth victory and Trea Turner went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Washington. Mike Soroka took his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 25 home runs and is batting .297. Josh Donaldson is 10-for-32 with a double, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 103 hits and has 25 RBIs. Anthony Rendon has 17 hits and is batting .436 over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .246 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Max Fried: 10-day IL (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (back), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm).