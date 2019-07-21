Johnson hits walk-off single, Charlotte beats Dunedin 2-1

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Kaleo Johnson hit a walk-off single with one out in the seventh inning, as the Charlotte Stone Crabs topped the Dunedin Blue Jays 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Wander Franco scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The Stone Crabs tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth when Joey Roach hit an RBI single, driving in Jake Palomaki.

Reliever Jack Labosky (2-4) went two scoreless innings, walking one to pick up the win. Maverik Buffo (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Stone Crabs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-2.