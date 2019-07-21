Wilson, Ortega carry Gwinnett to 12-1 win over Rochester

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Rafael Ortega had three hits and three RBI, and Bryse Wilson tossed seven scoreless innings as the Gwinnett Stripers topped the Rochester Red Wings 12-1 on Sunday. The Stripers swept the three-game series with the win.

Wilson (5-7) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing four hits.

Gwinnett had a big seven-run fourth inning in the blowout victory. The Stripers sent 11 men to the plate as Luis Marte hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Ortega en route to the nine-run lead.

Sean Poppen (5-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked four.