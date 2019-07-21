Ramirez, Owings carry Pawtucket to 3-1 win over Charlotte

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Chris Owings homered and had two hits, and Erasmo Ramirez pitched five scoreless innings as the Pawtucket Red Sox beat the Charlotte Knights 3-1 on Sunday.

Ramirez (3-6) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

Pawtucket started the scoring in the first inning when Owings hit a solo home run.

After Pawtucket added two runs, the Knights cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Paulo Orlando hit an RBI single, scoring Daniel Palka.

Donn Roach (2-6) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked three.