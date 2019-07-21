Mitchell hits grand slam, leads Bradenton over Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Cal Mitchell hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 13-2 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday.

The grand slam by Mitchell capped a five-run inning and gave the Marauders an 11-1 lead after Oneil Cruz hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Bradenton right-hander Max Kranick (6-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on 10 hits over six innings. Opposing starter Shawn Semple (1-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.

The seven extra-base hits for Bradenton included a season-high six doubles.

Leonardo Molina doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Tarpons.