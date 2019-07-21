Thompson hits grand slam, leads Columbus over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Trayce Thompson hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday.

The grand slam by Thompson gave the Clippers a 6-0 lead and capped a six-run inning for Columbus. Earlier in the inning, Bobby Bradley and Ka'ai Tom hit RBI singles.

Following the big inning, the Bisons cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Richard Urena hit a two-run home run and Bo Bichette hit an RBI triple.

Josh D. Smith (7-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Buffalo starter Sean Reid-Foley (3-4) took the loss in the International League game.

The Bisons left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss. For the Bisons, Urena homered and singled twice, driving home two runs.