Azocar’s single leads Erie to 14-7 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Jose Azocar hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 14-7 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday.

The single by Azocar came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the SeaWolves an 8-7 lead. Later in the inning, Josh Lester hit a three-run double and then scored on a single by Sergio Alcantara.

Zac Houston (4-1) got the win in relief while Frank Rubio (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Erie improved to 5-2 against Richmond this season.