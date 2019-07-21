Back-to-back homers by Turner, Crook fuel Louisville win

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Stuart Turner and Narciso Crook connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning to help lead the Louisville Bats to a 7-4 victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday.

Turner hit a two-run shot before Crook hit a solo shot that gave the Bats a 3-0 lead.

Scranton/WB answered in the bottom of the inning when Wendell Rijo hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to two.

The Bats later added a run in the fourth and three in the sixth. In the fourth, Blake Trahan hit a solo home run, while Aristides Aquino hit a two-run home run and Scott Schebler hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Louisville right-hander Keury Mella (6-10) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Daniel Camarena (4-5) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Clint Frazier homered and singled for the RailRiders.