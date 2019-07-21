Magee leads Aberdeen to 5-1 win over Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Kevin Magee allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Aberdeen IronBirds over the Staten Island Yankees in a 5-1 win on Sunday.

Magee (1-4) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

With the game tied 1-1, the IronBirds took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Joseph Ortiz hit a two-run single and Andrew Daschbach hit an RBI double en route to the three-run lead.

The IronBirds tacked on another run in the ninth when Daschbach hit an RBI single, bringing home Johnny Rizer.

Austin Gardner (0-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out two in the New York-Penn League game.