Fisher scores winning run in 11th, Winston-Salem beats Down East 7-6 in walk-off finish
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- JJ Muno hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Jameson Fisher with the winning run in the 11th inning, as the Winston-Salem Dash topped the Down East Wood Ducks 7-6 on Sunday.
Fisher scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Carlos Perez.
After the Wood Ducks scored two runs in the top of the 10th, Winston-Salem tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the inning when Craig Dedelow hit a two-run home run.
Reliever Jake Elliott (4-2) went two innings, allowing two runs and two hits while striking out one to get the win. Joe Kuzia (3-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and two hits while striking out two in the Carolina League game.
Dedelow homered twice and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win.
Bubba Thompson homered and tripled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Wood Ducks.
