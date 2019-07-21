Thomas’ single leads Biloxi over Mobile in 10 innings

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Dillon Thomas hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Biloxi Shuckers to an 8-5 win over the Mobile BayBears on Sunday. With the victory, the Shuckers swept the four-game series.

Joantgel Segovia scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Biloxi added insurance runs when Cooper Hummel drew a bases-loaded walk and Weston Wilson hit an RBI single.

The BayBears tied the game 5-5 in the eighth when Connor Justus hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Erick Salcedo.

Hummel homered and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win. Wilson singled three times, also stealing a base.

Nate Griep (5-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Dario Beltre (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

With the win, Biloxi improved to 10-3 against Mobile this season.