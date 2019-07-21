Seymour hits grand slam, leads Jacksonville over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Anfernee Seymour hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 10-5 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday. With the victory, the Jumbo Shrimp swept the four-game series.

The grand slam by Seymour capped a five-run inning and gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 9-2 lead after J.C. Millan hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Bryson Brigman doubled twice, scoring three runs for Jacksonville. Corey Bird homered and singled, driving in two runs.

Jacksonville left-hander Daniel Castano (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Reiver Sanmartin (0-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Taylor Trammell tripled, doubled and singled for the Lookouts. Gavin LaValley homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Jacksonville improved to 6-2 against Chattanooga this season.